Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

