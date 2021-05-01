American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

