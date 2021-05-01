RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 845.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 4,551,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

