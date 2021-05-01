RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,396. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

