Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.