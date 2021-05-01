TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

TRS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.