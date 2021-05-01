Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

