MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.22 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.61. 751,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,432. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

