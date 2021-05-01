Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

