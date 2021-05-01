Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

Fortinet stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. 2,744,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

