Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,962. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

CHYHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

