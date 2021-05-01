China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.80. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43.
China National Building Material Company Profile
