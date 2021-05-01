China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.80. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

