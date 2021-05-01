Autonio (NIOX) Tops One Day Volume of $973,854.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $973,854.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.