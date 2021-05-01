Audius Achieves Market Cap of $321.87 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $321.87 million and approximately $69.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

