Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.78. 12,611,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,391. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

