Analysts Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

CNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

CNST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. 504,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

