thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.51 ($14.72).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching €11.12 ($13.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,972 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.59.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

