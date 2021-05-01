Western Financial Corporation Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

