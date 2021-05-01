$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.19. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.64. 2,467,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,429. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

