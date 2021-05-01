Usca Ria LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

