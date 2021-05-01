United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 1,948,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.