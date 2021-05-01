Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.37.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

