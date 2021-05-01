$54.09 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $54.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.63 million and the highest is $55.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.87 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $275.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 1,238,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

