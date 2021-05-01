Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $52,903.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.50 or 0.01080545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00720014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.36 or 0.99897793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

