Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 99.9%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 234,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

