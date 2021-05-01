State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,614 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equinix were worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.89.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

