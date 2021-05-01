Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.582-1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.08 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

