Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

