Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

MDRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.56. 1,471,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

