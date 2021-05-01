Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,006,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

