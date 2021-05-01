Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.07. 2,107,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

