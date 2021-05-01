RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Square by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Square by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Square by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $244.82. 6,188,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,585,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

