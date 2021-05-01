Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.