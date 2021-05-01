Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,072.33.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
