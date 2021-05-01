Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

BC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick by 115.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

