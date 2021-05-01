Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.64. 754,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

