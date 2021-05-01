RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $316.22 million and $2.78 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00440099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00166176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00212164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003757 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.