Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EPR traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,056. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in EPR Properties by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

