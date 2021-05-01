Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

MAT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,761. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

