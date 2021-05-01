Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.