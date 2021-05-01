85,919 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vale by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 36,748,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214,313. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALE. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

