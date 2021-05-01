Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.