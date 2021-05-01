iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

