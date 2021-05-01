LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREE. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.30.

LendingTree stock traded down $11.82 on Friday, hitting $206.49. 470,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

