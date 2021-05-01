Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.