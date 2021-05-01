Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPPGF remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Thursday.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

