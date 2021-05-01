Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Declines By 55.5%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

