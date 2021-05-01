United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 41,369 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 494.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,369 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.