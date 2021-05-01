Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 472.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF remained flat at $$81.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.