Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 472.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF remained flat at $$81.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
