TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

Shares of TRS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 209,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,436. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

