Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Monday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Endesa has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.